Denis Molla sentenced to 30 months in prison for fraud after claiming Antifa set fire to his camper over Trump flag

DOJ: MN man who claimed Antifa burned down his camper admits to staged attack

DOJ: MN man who claimed Antifa burned down his camper admits to staged attack

DOJ: MN man who claimed Antifa burned down his camper admits to staged attack

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Brooklyn Center man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after he lit his own camper on fire to make it look like a politically-motivated crime, and then allegedly filed several fraudulent insurance claims.

Denis Vladmirovich Molla, 29, pleaded guilty in October last year to one count of wire fraud in connection with the fire that took place on September 23, 2020.

Molla reported to police that someone set fire to his camper "because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed on it," and spray painted the Antifa or anarchy symbol, "BLM" and "Biden 2020" on his garage door. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Molla actually lit the fire and defaced the garage himself.

Denis Molla

Court documents say Molla submitted insurance claims totaling more than $300,000, receiving only $61,000 in the process. He then accused his insurance company of "defrauding him." He also yielded more than $17,000 from two GoFundMe accounts.

Molla is required to pay $3,850 in restitution and a fine of just over $18,000.

After his prison sentence, Molla will be on supervised release for one year.