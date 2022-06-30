Off-duty Delta pilots picket outside MSP Airport ahead of busy travel weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ahead of a tremendously busy travel weekend, hundreds of Delta pilots are picketing outside Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport Thursday.

It's not a strike, but a message to executives as contract negotiations continue and understaffed airports suffer.

WCCO spoke with Captain Eric Hall, who has been a pilot for 25 years. He said Delta pilots have not been making progress on a new contract and he's concerned the issues travelers are dealing with are addressed.

"It's time for the airline to recognize the contribution we have made and taking time away from our families to get our customers safely and reliably to their destinations so it's time for an industry leading contract," Hall said.

The picketing outside of Terminal 1 was one of many happening at Delta hubs all over the country. Pilots are picketing on their days off.

These pilots are calling for four key points: better pay, retirement benefits, job security, but the biggest is scheduling and quality of life. Hall said the problem with these cancellations right now is the airline is scheduling too many flights with staffing.