Delano Ice Palace announces earlier January opening date

Winter has arrived and hitting the slopes is only the beginning

Winter has arrived and hitting the slopes is only the beginning

Winter has arrived and hitting the slopes is only the beginning

DELANO, Minn. — Organizers of the Delano Ice Palace say Minnesota's weather is finally cooperating, so they will be opening the attraction a bit earlier this year than previously planned.

The Ice Palace — described as one of the largest ice attractions in the state — will open this Sunday at Delano Central Park, located at 557 River St. N.

RELATED: Minnesotans are making up for lost time now that winter has finally arrived

The family-owned operation boasts more than 90,000 square feet of "Ice Palace experiences," which include interactive attractions, illuminated tunnels and ice slides. There will also be fire dancers, ice princesses and "beloved winter characters," the event website says.

In addition to ice activities, there will be food vendors, alcoholic beverages and gift shops.

Delano Ice Palace

The event was originally scheduled to open in December, but was rescheduled for late January due to warmer temperatures.

Hours:



Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays - 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.



General admission tickets start at $18 for adults and $11 for children. There are also group rates and season passes.

Delano is located just over 30 minutes west of Minneapolis.