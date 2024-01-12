Minnesotans are making up for lost time now that winter has finally arrived

Winter has arrived and hitting the slopes is only the beginning

MINNEAPOLIS — With winter's late arrival, Minnesotans are out and about making up for lost time.

All it took was a fresh blanket of snow, to convince Brody Dwight and his friends to hit the slopes at Hyland Hills.

"I'm super excited because I can actually go on real snow," Dwight smiled.

He has a grin from ear to ear looking at the fresh snow, despite the bitter blast.

"The cold weather doesn't stop us," Dwight said.

Nor did it stop Amanda Downs Friday evening.

"I love the snow coming down," she said.

She was bundled up as she watched her brother race at Canterbury Park for the Amsoil Championship Snocross Tour.

While many watched the high-flying action from inside, she braved the elements and took a sit outside.

"It's never too cold to sit out here and watch a race," Downs laughed.

The winter fun continued in New Brighton at the first ever Brave the Brr Winter Festival.

Austin Bartz is bringing the magic of carving snow and transforming it into art.

"We were thinking at one point we might not even get this done this year," Bartz said.

Since, 8 a.m. Friday morning, Bartz was working on this massive snow sculpture one snowball at a time.

It's safe to say, Minnesotans have been waiting to get in on the winter fun