DEI rollbacks prompt people powered Pride month in the Twin Cities

Pride month kicked off with a literal running start Sunday: a 5K Run/Walk from Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis. Twin Cities In Motion Ambassadors put on the event that donates a portion of profits to Twin Cities Pride's year-round programming.

Amy Lippert Hoffman, from Blaine, is one of the hundred or so who took part. It's a show of support for her LGBTQ friends, she said.

"I am out here support them, just letting them know they are loved and they are important to celebrate," said Lippert Hoffman.

The recent political climate under President Trump's administration, cracking down on things like transgender rights, has left a dark cloud of fear for many in the community, Lippert Hoffman said.

"I wake up everyday and I'm just so worried about my friends, and I see how much they are worried," she said. "They're scared and that makes me scared too."

Trump's executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion programs across the country saw a concurrent rollback of DEI initiatives from Target. Twin Cities Pride struck back, parting ways with the longtime sponsor.

To fill the gap, Twin Cities Pride raised double the $50,000 that Target would have provided, all accomplished within a week.

"We really increased our individual donations at the start of the year and I feel like people have been very motivated to really change, not only their shopping patterns, but their giving patterns, which has been really amazing to see," said Kelsey Alto, director of programming for Twin Cities Pride.

New community partners and local small businesses have come forward following the loss of sponsors, Alto said.

"All of the co-ops in the Twin Cities banded together to raise money for us," said Alto.

A new, people powered pride, that Alto said stands strong in the face of adversity.

"I think now more than ever that not only our community, but our small businesses in the Twin Cities are standing up and showing up for the pride community and for pride month," said Alto.