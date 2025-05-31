Here's your Pride Month 2025 guide for the Twin Cities and around Minnesota

Twin Cities Pride hosting “Stronger Together” benefit concert and dance party to raise funds

There are lots of events in the Twin Cities and around greater Minnesota celebrating the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

Here's a list of some of the highlights of Pride Month festivities, followed by a more comprehensive list down below.

June 7: East Central Minnesota Pride

When: June 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robinson Park, 200 Fifth Street Southeast in Pine City What: East Central Minnesota Pride, sometimes called "the first rural Pride event" in the country, celebrates small towns in Minnesota. They'll have performances in the afternoon as well as a Drag Queen story time. The event is tobacco, e-cigarette and alcohol-free.

June 7: Youth Pride

When: June 7 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Como Park, 1199 Midway Parkway, St. Paul What: A free event for young LGBTQIA+ people ages 13 to 22.

June 8: Trans Joy Fest

When: June 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Park Point Recreation Area, Duluth What: The 4th Annual Trans Joy Fest will feature vendors, community resources, a free clothing giveaway and an iron forge demonstration.

June 14: St. Paul Pride

When: June 14 and 15

Dual Citizen Brewing Company What: You can expect live music, cultural performances, youth and family music as well as several merchandise vendors and food trucks.

June 21 and 22: Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus

When: June 21 at 7:30 p.m. and June 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Ordway Concert Hall What: A 2-hour show with anthems from Broadway's leading ladies with guest artist Britney Coleman.

June 28: Twin Cities Pride Festival

When: June 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loring Park, 1382 Willow Street, Minneapolis What: Loring Park will be filled with over 650 vendors, community resource groups, artists and more. The parade will take place on Sunday June 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting at Third Street and Hennepin Avenue.

June 28: Minneapolis People's Pride

When: June 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Avenue South, Minneapolis What: A non-corporate alternative Pride event in Minneapolis, People's Pride will feature vendors and free food.

Ongoing: Mill City Museum exhibits

When: Ongoing through the month of June

Mill City Museum What: "We Will Always Find Each Other" features over 400 images of flyers, photographs, t-shirts and publications related to local LGBTQ history. The "Going Out, Coming In" exhibit explores the sights and energy of downtown Minneapolis' LGBTQ community spaces through the 20th century.

Ongoing: Pride at the Parkway

When: Tuesdays through June

Parkway Theater What: Movie screenings including "But I'm a Cheerleader," "The Birdcage" and "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert." Before each movie, tehre wwill be a burlesque show hosted by Queen Von Curves.

Other events around Minnesota

Twin Cities

Greater Minnesota