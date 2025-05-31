Watch CBS News
Local News

Here's your Pride Month 2025 guide for the Twin Cities and around Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Pride hosting “Stronger Together” benefit concert and dance party to raise funds
Twin Cities Pride hosting “Stronger Together” benefit concert and dance party to raise funds 04:34

There are lots of events in the Twin Cities and around greater Minnesota celebrating the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

Here's a list of some of the highlights of Pride Month festivities, followed by a more comprehensive list down below.

June 7: East Central Minnesota Pride

  • When: June 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Where: Robinson Park, 200 Fifth Street Southeast in Pine City
  • What: East Central Minnesota Pride, sometimes called "the first rural Pride event" in the country, celebrates small towns in Minnesota. They'll have performances in the afternoon as well as a Drag Queen story time. The event is tobacco, e-cigarette and alcohol-free.
  • More information: Click here

June 7: Youth Pride

  • When: June 7 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Como Park, 1199 Midway Parkway, St. Paul
  • What: A free event for young LGBTQIA+ people ages 13 to 22. 
  • More information: Click here

June 8: Trans Joy Fest

  • When: June 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
  • Where: Park Point Recreation Area, Duluth
  • What: The 4th Annual Trans Joy Fest will feature vendors, community resources, a free clothing giveaway and an iron forge demonstration.
  • More information: Click here

June 14: St. Paul Pride

  • When: June 14 and 15
  • Where: Dual Citizen Brewing Company
  • What: You can expect live music, cultural performances, youth and family music as well as several merchandise vendors and food trucks.
  • More information: Click here

June 21 and 22: Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus

  • When: June 21 at 7:30 p.m. and June 22 at 2:30 p.m.
  • Where: Ordway Concert Hall
  • What: A 2-hour show with anthems from Broadway's leading ladies with guest artist Britney Coleman.
  • More information: Click here

June 28: Twin Cities Pride Festival

  • When: June 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Loring Park, 1382 Willow Street, Minneapolis
  • What: Loring Park will be filled with over 650 vendors, community resource groups, artists and more. The parade will take place on Sunday June 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting at Third Street and Hennepin Avenue. 
  • More information: Click here

June 28: Minneapolis People's Pride

  • When: June 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Where: Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Avenue South, Minneapolis
  • What: A non-corporate alternative Pride event in Minneapolis, People's Pride will feature vendors and free food.
  • More information: Click here

Ongoing: Mill City Museum exhibits

  • When: Ongoing through the month of June
  • Where: Mill City Museum
  • What: "We Will Always Find Each Other" features over 400 images of flyers, photographs, t-shirts and publications related to local LGBTQ history. The "Going Out, Coming In" exhibit explores the sights and energy of downtown Minneapolis' LGBTQ community spaces through the 20th century.
  • More information: Click here

Ongoing: Pride at the Parkway

  • When: Tuesdays through June
  • Where: Parkway Theater
  • What: Movie screenings including "But I'm a Cheerleader," "The Birdcage" and "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert." Before each movie, tehre wwill be a burlesque show hosted by Queen Von Curves.
  • More information: Click here

Other events around Minnesota

Twin Cities

Greater Minnesota

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.