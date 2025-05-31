Here's your Pride Month 2025 guide for the Twin Cities and around Minnesota
There are lots of events in the Twin Cities and around greater Minnesota celebrating the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.
Here's a list of some of the highlights of Pride Month festivities, followed by a more comprehensive list down below.
June 7: East Central Minnesota Pride
- When: June 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Robinson Park, 200 Fifth Street Southeast in Pine City
- What: East Central Minnesota Pride, sometimes called "the first rural Pride event" in the country, celebrates small towns in Minnesota. They'll have performances in the afternoon as well as a Drag Queen story time. The event is tobacco, e-cigarette and alcohol-free.
- More information: Click here
June 7: Youth Pride
- When: June 7 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Como Park, 1199 Midway Parkway, St. Paul
- What: A free event for young LGBTQIA+ people ages 13 to 22.
- More information: Click here
June 8: Trans Joy Fest
- When: June 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Park Point Recreation Area, Duluth
- What: The 4th Annual Trans Joy Fest will feature vendors, community resources, a free clothing giveaway and an iron forge demonstration.
- More information: Click here
June 14: St. Paul Pride
- When: June 14 and 15
- Where: Dual Citizen Brewing Company
- What: You can expect live music, cultural performances, youth and family music as well as several merchandise vendors and food trucks.
- More information: Click here
June 21 and 22: Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus
- When: June 21 at 7:30 p.m. and June 22 at 2:30 p.m.
- Where: Ordway Concert Hall
- What: A 2-hour show with anthems from Broadway's leading ladies with guest artist Britney Coleman.
- More information: Click here
June 28: Twin Cities Pride Festival
- When: June 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Loring Park, 1382 Willow Street, Minneapolis
- What: Loring Park will be filled with over 650 vendors, community resource groups, artists and more. The parade will take place on Sunday June 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting at Third Street and Hennepin Avenue.
- More information: Click here
June 28: Minneapolis People's Pride
- When: June 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Avenue South, Minneapolis
- What: A non-corporate alternative Pride event in Minneapolis, People's Pride will feature vendors and free food.
- More information: Click here
Ongoing: Mill City Museum exhibits
- When: Ongoing through the month of June
- Where: Mill City Museum
- What: "We Will Always Find Each Other" features over 400 images of flyers, photographs, t-shirts and publications related to local LGBTQ history. The "Going Out, Coming In" exhibit explores the sights and energy of downtown Minneapolis' LGBTQ community spaces through the 20th century.
- More information: Click here
Ongoing: Pride at the Parkway
- When: Tuesdays through June
- Where: Parkway Theater
- What: Movie screenings including "But I'm a Cheerleader," "The Birdcage" and "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert." Before each movie, tehre wwill be a burlesque show hosted by Queen Von Curves.
- More information: Click here
Other events around Minnesota
Twin Cities
- Anoka Pride Day: June 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Golden Valley Pride: June 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Gender Affirming Clothing Swap: June 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Pride at The Innovation Lab: June 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- "Going Out, Coming In" walking tour: June 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Pride Beer Dabbler: Friday, June 17, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Gender-Affirming Make-Up Tutorial: June 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Bloomington Pride: June 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Youth Night at Twin Cities Pride: June 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rainbow Run 5K: June 29 at 9 a.m.
Greater Minnesota
- Northfield Pride in the Park: June 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Red Wing Pride: June 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Marshall Pride: June 13-15
- Itasca Pride Fest: June 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.