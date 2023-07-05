Deck collapse injures 4 during Fourth of July gathering in Little Canada
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. – Several people were hurt when a deck collapsed during a Fourth of July gathering in the east metro.
The Little Canada Fire Department says 10 people were on the deck when it failed. Four people were brought to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.
