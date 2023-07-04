Search resumes in Vermillion and Mississippi rivers after 3 men go missing

RED WING, Minn. – Crews resumed the search Tuesday for three men who went missing north of Red Wing.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says a 911 call came in at about 7:30 p.m. Monday about a possible male party in the water. In a later update, the sheriff's office determined that two people were swimming in the Vermillion River near the Mississippi River.

At some point, the two people began struggling in the water, so a third person jumped in after them to help. All three people – whom the sheriff's office identified only as men in a previous release – did not make it back to shore and are now missing, the sheriff's office said.

Monday's multi-agency search effort ended just before 9 p.m. due to possible severe weather in the area. The search resumed Tuesday morning.

Dive operations are searching the Vermillion River and sonar is being used to search the Mississippi River.

Boaters are advised to slow speed around emergency and search vessels – and to stay clear if possible.

NOTE: The sheriff's office previously said an angler went overboard while on the Mississippi River and two people jumped in after them. This story is updated with the latest information.