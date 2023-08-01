Deantae Davis sentenced to life in prison for role in Keisa Lange's death

MINNEAPOLIS -- Deantae Davis was sentenced to life in prison July 31 for his role in Keisa Lange's death.

Lange was found dead on the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South on June 3, 2021. She died of a a single gunshot wound to the head. Davis, and three others, brought Lange to a dead end on Cooper Ave where Davis then shot her in the backseat of a car.

Lange was then moved from the vehicle, where another individual shot at her multiple times. Davis and three other individuals then wiped down the vehicle, burned Lange's clothing, and destroyed their cellphones.

Motives behind the shooting is unknown. According to a criminal complaint, at the time of her murder Lange was homeless, last residing at the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue South in St. Cloud.

On the night of her murder, security cameras captured Lange leaving her residence with Davis and three other individuals.

Following the investigation, Davis was arrested and charged with premeditated murder in the first degree. In the state of Minnesota, the punishment for premeditated murder in the first degree is life imprisonment without the possibility of release.