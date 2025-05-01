Watch CBS News
Woman found dead inside burning Woodbury home, officials say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Officials in Woodbury, Minnesota, say a woman was killed in an early morning house fire on Thursday.

Woodbury Patrol Commander Tom Ehrenberg says crews were called at about 5:30 a.m. to a residence off Pinehurst Road and Duckwood Trail, where they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

One of the residents made it out but said another person was still inside. Firefighters eventually found the body of a woman in her 60s, Ehrenberg said.

Several agencies, including fire departments from nearby Lake Elmo, Cottage Grove and Maplewood, assisted Woodbury crews at the scene.

Ehrenberg says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

