1 killed in north Minneapolis shooting during suspected drug deal

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say illegal drugs may have been involved in a deadly shooting on the city's northside Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting on the 4200 block of Penn Avenue North around 4:18 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an alley between Penn Avenue North and Queen Avenue North.

Despite life-saving efforts, police say the man died at the scene.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says investigators believe the dealing of "illegal narcotics" may have played a role in the shooting.

Preliminary information indicates an interaction near the street escalated into gunfire, police say.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.