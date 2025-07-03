Watch CBS News
1 dead, 4 hurt in crash between pick-up trucks near Hinckley, state patrol says

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

A 63-year-old man is dead and four others are hurt following a crash involving two pick-up trucks on Wednesday evening near Hinckley, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the deadly collision happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 48 at Wildlife Road in Pine County's Barry Township.

The victim was heading east on the highway when he was struck by the truck travelling south on Wildlife Road.

The 40-year-old driver in the southbound truck and two of his passengers — a male and female of unidentified age — suffered non-life threatening injuries. The third passenger, a male also of unidentified age, has life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol notes the driver of the southbound truck, from Cambridge, wasn't under the influence of alcohol, and it's unclear if he and his passengers were wearing their seat belts.

The driver who was killed was belted, but it's unknown if he had been drinking. The state patrol is still investigating.

According to the MnCrash dashboard, there have been nearly 160 fatal crashes so far this year on Minnesota roads, resulting in nearly 170 deaths. That's a slight decrease from the death toll last year at this time.

Barry Township is about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

