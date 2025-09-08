Fire tears through Dayton mobile home community

More than a dozen agencies helped fight a fire that damaged four residences in a mobile home park on Monday morning in Dayton, Minnesota.

The Dayton Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the Dayton Park Mobile Home Community at about 9:34 a.m., but soon ran into problems due to a lack of firefighters and nearby hydrants.

Crews from surrounding departments were called to the community to help fight the fire, and "firefighting efforts relied heavily on tanker trucks to shuttle water to the scene," officials said.

No residents were hurt in the fire, but a firefighter was injured from an electric shock. They are expected to be OK.

"The Dayton Fire Department extends its gratitude to the many partner agencies that responded quickly and worked tirelessly to protect lives and property," officials said in a news release.

The fire's origin is still under investigation.

Dayton is located south of the Mississippi River between Rogers and Champlin.