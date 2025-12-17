1 hospitalized after Dayton house fire

One person is in the hospital after a house fire northwest of the Twin Cities late Wednesday morning.

The Dayton Fire Department says it responded to the fire on 133rd Avenue North around 11:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire conditions coming from the garage of a single-family residence. Two occupants were inside the home when the flames broke out, according to the fire department.

One of the occupants of the residence had to be transported to a hospital for medical care. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.

Due to water supply challenges, nine neighboring fire departments and assisting agencies also responded to support firefighting operations, water shuttle operations and scene management.

The home was deemed a total loss and crews remained on the scene for several hours to fully extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.