One year after Duluth man went missing in Twin Cities, family still searching for answers

It's been one year since a Duluth man was last seen at a Roseville gas station. David Storbakken's story is one of the many Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives cases.

Melissa Storbakken says her brother is kind, goofy and full of life.

"I believe in my heart that something bad happened to David," said Melissa Storbakken.

He was last seen on May 11, 2025, at a Speedway gas station on 2295 Rice St. in Roseville, around 3 a.m.

"He was going to my house, I believe that 1000%, that's where he was going," said Melissa Storbakken.

The 41-year-old is a part of the Leech Lake and Mille Lacs tribes. He struggled with addiction but was sober at the time. He had his fingers amputated due to severe frostbite and was back in the Twin Cities staying with his sister afterwards.

"The not knowing is the worst," Melissa Storbakken added. "I've been depressed. I've been sad, angry, confused, emotional."

May is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Awareness Month. Melissa Storbakken says another brother of hers was killed just a few years ago.

"There's many families still looking for answers," she said.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says Indigenous relatives are far more likely to experience violence, be murdered or go missing compared to other demographic groups in the state.

"I've taken David's case into my own," said Melissa Storbakken.

Walking the streets asking people about her brother alongside her niece, reporting tips to police tirelessly, creating an online fundraiser and even hiring private investigators to lend a helping hand.

"Some nights have been sleepless," said Breaunna Haider, David Storbakken's niece. "I just wonder where he is."

St. Paul police told WCCO they haven't given up on David Storbakken's case. In 2025, the agency had 478 adults reported missing, eight of whom remain active, including David Storbakken.

"People just don't disappear," said Melissa Storbakken. "I believe someone out there knows the truth."

If you know anything about this case, contact the St. Paul Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. There is a reward of up to $10,000 for any info. You can remain anonymous.