Man who fled Minnesota rape, kidnapping trial dies in Texas

David Powers, the Twin Cities man who disappeared earlier this week during his criminal trial for rape, kidnapping and domestic assault charges, has died in Texas after jumping off a bridge and onto a highway, where he attempted to carjack a driver before being detained and hospitalized, authorities say.

Police in San Antonio confirmed Powers' death on Friday.

The department said a man, later identified as Powers, jumped off a bridge on Jones Maltsberger Road and landed on Highway Loop 410. A Good Samaritan stopped to try to help him, at which point he allegedly pulled the driver out of the vehicle and attacked them.

Officers arrived and detained Powers. He was taken to a hospital, where he "succumbed to injuries" and died, police said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota earlier told WCCO Powers was believed to be dead in Texas, but could not confirm details of his death.



Powers didn't show up to court on Monday when he was scheduled to testify in his defense, so the judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest, but continued the trial.

On Tuesday, the jury found him guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and domestic assault by strangulation. He was expected to spend decades in prison.

Powers' criminal complaint states he attacked a woman inside her Lake Elmo apartment for three hours in May 2023.

The victim said Powers "strangled her, grabbed her by the hair and threw her against the wall, placed his hand over her nose and mouth until she lost consciousness, punched her, slapped her and sexually assaulted her," according to the complaint. Powers also "repeatedly threatened to kill her and destroyed many of her belongings."

The victim said Powers stole her keys and cellphone and kept her captive. Her boss was concerned when she didn't show up for work and called 911, the complaint states.

When Washington County sheriff's deputies arrived, they saw the victim "screaming for help while frantically trying to open an upper-level window," according to the complaint. They then saw Powers, who pulled her away from view.

Deputies then broke into the apartment and arrested Powers.

Powers' death is under investigation.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

