Charges: David Powers raped, assaulted and held woman captive inside her Lake Elmo apartment

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – A 35-year-old New Auburn man is accused of holding a woman against her will inside her Lake Elmo apartment, raping and repeatedly assaulting her for more than a day.

The Washington County Attorney's Office says David Powers, also known as David Robekevich, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, felony kidnapping and domestic assault by strangulation.

According to the criminal complaint, Powers' victim told investigators that he had lived with her for a few weeks. On Sunday, they went to a sporting event and got into an argument. The victim decided to go stay with her friends overnight.

She returned to her apartment on Monday morning, and said Powers "snapped," and began assaulting her for three hours. During that time, the victim said he "strangled her, grabbed her by the hair and threw her against the wall, placed his hand over her nose and mouth until she lost consciousness, punched her, slapped her, and sexually assaulted her." He also, "repeatedly threatened to kill her and destroyed many of her belongings."

The victim told investigators Power withheld her phone and keys and wouldn't let her leave the apartment.

Her employer called 911 Tuesday morning after she didn't show up to work and they couldn't get a hold of her.

Deputies arrived to her building to see "a woman screaming for help while frantically trying to open an upper-level window." A man then came to view and pulled her away. Deputies forced their way into the apartment and arrested Powers.

Deputies said the victim "had significant injuries to her neck, forearm, and hands."

Powers is being held in the Washington County Jail, and is set to appear in court again on May 16.

The county sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information on this case to call 651-430-7818.