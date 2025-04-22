Twin Cities man leaves trial shorty before jury finds him guilty in rape, kidnapping case; warrant issued

Authorities say a Twin Cities man failed to return to court during his testimony at his own trial on Monday.

Upon learning that David Powers' whereabouts were unknown, Judge Helen Brosnahan issued a bench warrant and continued the trial.

Despite his absence, on Tuesday, a jury found Powers guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and domestic assault by strangulation.

Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson says his office will be seeking a "significant upward departure sentence under the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines" for Powers. He faces a maximum of 40 years in prison for the kidnapping conviction alone.

According to the criminal complaint filed in May 2023, Powers' victim told investigators that he had lived with her for a few weeks at her apartment in Lake Elmo, Minnesota.

After an argument, the victim decided to go stay with her friends overnight. When she returned the next morning, she said Powers "snapped," and began assaulting her for three hours.

During that time, the victim said he "strangled her, grabbed her by the hair and threw her against the wall, placed his hand over her nose and mouth until she lost consciousness, punched her, slapped her and sexually assaulted her." He also "repeatedly threatened to kill her and destroyed many of her belongings," charges say.

Powers also withheld the victim's phone and keys and wouldn't let her leave the apartment.

Her employer called 911 after she didn't show up to work, and they couldn't get hold of her.

Deputies arrived at the woman's building to see her "screaming for help while frantically trying to open an upper-level window." A man then came to view and pulled her away. Deputies forced their way into the apartment and arrested Powers.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.