Dave Chappelle to play First Avenue this week

MINNEAPOLIS – Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle is making a sudden return to Minneapolis this week.

First Avenue just announced he will perform at the iconic downtown venue Wednesday night. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Chappelle was last in the Twin Cities in November to film a Netflix standup special at Target Center. He was also spotted at The Lotus restaurant in Loring Park with Justin Bieber, who had performed at his show.

