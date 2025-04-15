Watch CBS News
Vandalism spree in central Minnesota has sheriff searching for info

Authorities in central Minnesota are investigating a string of vandalizations, and they're asking for the public's help.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office said between Saturday and Monday, it took 12 calls "related to damage to property, break-ins, suspicious people walking in town and a burglary alarm" in Dassel.

Multiple businesses and a vehicle sustained broken windows and doors and other damage, the sheriff's office said.

A social media post from Thirsty's Bar and Grill on Atlantic Avenue said it had been vandalized and showed a shattered window.

Sheriff Brian Cruze is asking anyone with information or video footage to call his office at 320-693-5400 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 320-693-5411.

Dassel is about 55 miles west of Minneapolis.

