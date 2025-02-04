Police search for man charged with sexually assaulting girl, 12, in Minneapolis

Trump opens antisemitism investigation at U of M, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are still searching for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Minneapolis in October.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Danylo Boldon, who was charged last week in Hennepin County with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2024, a few blocks east of Lake Nokomis.

Hours later, a resident called 911 to report a girl had rang their doorbell and said a stranger had "grabbed her and put her in a small black car and drove around" before raping her, the complaint states.

Danylo Boldon in December 2024 Hennepin County Jail

She said he eventually released her near a fast-food restaurant about a mile north of where she was reported missing.

She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where the hospital's assault response team confirmed she had suffered multiple injuries in the attack. With help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, investigators pinpointed Boldon, whose profile is in the National DNA Index System due to a previous offense in Wisconsin.

The complaint states the victim told investigators her attacker had a tattoo of a rose on his hand, which Boldon does, according to records from a previous police encounter he had in Minnesota.

Boldon was arrested by Eden Prairie police on Dec. 30, 2024, on suspicion of receiving/concealing stolen property, according to Hennepin County Jail records, but was released two days later and was never charged.

He is believed to be unhoused and his current whereabouts are unknown. He could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

