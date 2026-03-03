Dan Halonen's 39-goal season helps lead Delano to boys' state hockey touranment

Inside the rink in Delano, Minnesota, state tournament preparations are ongoing. Spirits are as high as the spring-like temperatures.

"I always knew what it would be like because some of my brothers have been through it and such. But I didn't think it was gonna be as fun as it is," said Tigers senior forward Dan Halonen, the day before Delano takes on Mankato West in the quarterfinals of the boys' hockey state tournament.

Halonen's 39-goal season has resulted in a trip to St. Paul for his team and a spot on the list of Mr. Hockey finalists.

"He was maybe overlooked a bit or wasn't quite ready when he was younger for things like High Performance or even the Elite League. He didn't play in the Elite League," said Delano head coach Gerrit van Bergen. "I think it's really an inspiring story and really good for a small town that just because you don't get the accolades at one point doesn't mean that you can't later on."

"It's fun," said Halonen, regarding his 70-point season-to-date. "The shot's been one and it's been working this year. A lot of hard work in the summer, trying to dial it in and, yeah, it's been working."

It's a family affair for the Halonens. Dan Halonen is the middle child of six brothers. His younger brother, Lance, is also one of the best players on the current team. So is their cousin Bennett, a defenseman.

"A lot of them look alike and they hang out a lot together and so on," said Van Bergen. "But they're each really different in their own way."

"Playing with Lance on the outdoor rink, he's been right there with me ever since I was growing up," Dan Halonen said. "And then also playing with Bruce and Wes and Brian, playing with them on the outdoor rink definitely got me here."