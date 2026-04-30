19-year-old man gets out of Dakota County jail, steals car from parking lot, police say

A 19-year-old man is back in a Dakota County, Minnesota, jail after he allegedly stole a car from the parking lot after getting released Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hastings Police Chief Kyle Linscheid, the man allegedly stole a purse from a running vehicle in the Dakota County Government Center parking lot around 1:25 p.m., shortly after he was released. When the driver of the car confronted the man, he ran into the car and stole it, police say.

He then led law enforcement on a pursuit through multiple Dakota County jurisdictions, Linscheid said. He abandoned the car in Bunsville and was arrested shortly afterwards on the 1600 block of Cliff Road.

He is back in jail, Linscheid said, and is held on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and driving after revocation.

No one was injured, police say.