Dakota 38+2 memorial riders arrive on horseback in Mankato

By Beret Leone

/ CBS Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. -- A group of Dakota horse riders arrived in Mankato on Monday.

The annual Dakota Memorial Ride honors 38 warriors and two others who were hung in Mankato during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862. It's the 160th anniversary of the mass execution.

"I'm very honored to be here and I have my family here. All the young ones are growing up now and they are all riding," Giiwedinookwe, Memorial Rider, said to WCCO last week.

This year, the last four riders from the original memorial ride will be retiring, which makes this even more special.

There was talk that this would be the last year of the ride. But some of the younger riders say they hope to keep the tradition going for years to come.

