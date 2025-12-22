Watch CBS News
Cyclist severely injured when struck by driver in St. Paul, police say

Riley Moser
Police say a man riding a bicycle suffered grave injuries when a driver struck him in St. Paul on Monday evening.

Officers responded to the incident on Warner Road near Highway 61 around 6:30 p.m., according to the St. Paul Police Department. There, they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a woman, remained on scene and cooperated with officers. Officials added she showed no signs of impairment.

The incident is under investigation.

