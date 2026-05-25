Crystal police up patrols at Becker Park to prevent planned "takeover"

The Crystal Police Department increased patrols at Becker Park on Sunday after learning about a planned "park takeover."

"The Crystal Police Department will NOT tolerate these activities to occur at this family-oriented park and will be taking proactive steps to stop these types of gatherings at the park prior to them starting," the department posted on social media.

Back in 2024, hundreds of people descended on the park. Then again this spring, Crystal police say between 75 and 150 children showed up at the park three days in a row. The department said in that instance, kids started fights and used pepper spray, and officers made some arrests.

On Sunday, Police Chief Brian Hubbard said officers were on hand to prevent any disturbances and to turn away large groups of unsupervised kids. Hubbard said the teens often show up in an Uber or a Lyft.

"It's very frustrating, I've gone kind of past frustration to anger and disappointment," said Crystal Mayor Julie Deshler.

Deshler said she's supportive of the police department and their approach to prevention. She added that the City Council is having monthly discussions about ways to stop a park takeover before it starts.

"How can we prevent this? What kinds of things can we bring to the community to give the kids something to do that's more constructive?" Deshler said.

Hubbard said the department plans to take action against parents or other adults who allow their kids to participate in park takeovers.