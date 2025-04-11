Crow Wing County deputy's U-turn causes crash with motorcyclist, patrol says
A central Minnesota deputy and a motorcyclist collided when the deputy made a U-turn in his patrol car Thursday evening, officials said.
A Minnesota State Patrol crash report detailed the crash, but did not identify the driver as a law enforcement agent. A Facebook post from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office confirmed the deputy's involvement.
The collision happened just south of Brainerd on County Road 45 near Cook Road around 7:15 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Both vehicles were heading southbound when the Crow Wing County deputy made a U-turn and the motorcyclist hit the broad side of the patrol car.
The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old from Brainerd, was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the patrol said.
The 25-year-old deputy from Baxter was not hurt.
The state patrol is investigating the crash.