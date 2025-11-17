Co-founder of THC beverage company embezzled $75K+ for personal expenses, charges say

The co-founder of a Minnesota-based THC drink company is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the business for personal expenses.

Christian Schenk, 46, was charged last month with one count each of theft by swindle and theft, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County.

Schenk is referred to in court documents as the "former co-founder" of Crooked Beverage Company. Charges say former Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, another co-founder, reported to authorities that Schenk had been making personal purchases using the company's Square account.

When confronted, Schenk resigned from Crooked Beverage. In the weeks following his resignation, charges allege he withdrew approximately $47,000 from the business's account.

In an interview with investigators, Schenk said he was "super pissed" and took the money to offset what he believed Crooked Beverage owed him, according to court documents.

Charges say Schenk also impersonated prominent Minnesota attorney Chris Madel to deceive another company he co-founded into ignoring a charging order requiring him to pay distributions to his ex-wife, to whom he owed more than $300,000.

Other founders of Crooked Beverage received a letter, purportedly from Madel, saying that the court order against Schenk would not adversely affect their business. As a result, charges say his business partners trusted him, which "allowed him the ability to steal funds from the company."

However, Winkler eventually discovered Schenk was not actually represented by Madel, and an investigation began.

Charges say investigators found that Schenk, who controlled a JPMorgan account for Crooked Beverage in addition to a Square account created to receive payments for online sales, spent more than $7,000 for personal expenses, including purchases at Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Amazon and more. An additional $20,000 meant for the company is believed to have been used fraudulently by Schenk.

An omnibus hearing for the case is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2026.