Crews struggle to extinguish St. Francis house fire due to cold weather

ST .FRANCIS, Minn. -- Cold weather conditions made it difficult for crews to extinguish a house fire Friday evening in St. Francis.

The St. Francis Fire Department says it responded to a house fire on Redwood Court Northwest sometime during the afternoon.

The home has extensive damage, but no injuries have been reported, officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

November 18, 2022

