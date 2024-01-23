Crews battle fire at Maple Grove town home

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A town home was damaged after a fire started in a garage in Maple Grove on Tuesday morning.

A 911 caller reported that a fire was coming from the back of an electric vehicle that was parked in the garage. The hybrid electric vehicle had a gasoline powered range extension, according to the Maple Grove Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 9600 block of Alvarado Lane and were able to knock down the fire quickly, but had a hard time reaching the fire deep in the attic and other void spaces, the fire department said.

MORE NEWS: Family sues Hennepin Co. Jail over Lucas Bellamy's death, saying he "begged for medical care"

Golden Valley fire crews responded to assist the firefighters and monitor their health.

Maple Grove Fire and Rescue

The fire is under investigation.