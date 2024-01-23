Family sues Hennepin Co. Jail over Lucas Bellamy's death, saying he "begged for medical care"

Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of inmate who died at Hennepin County Jail

MINNEAPOLIS — The family of a man who died in the Hennepin County Jail has filed a federal lawsuit alleging the jail is responsible for his "horrific" and wrongful death.

The complaint alleges that Lucas Bellamy was "forced to crawl on his hands and knees as he begged for medical care." He died in the Hennepin County Jail in July of 2022 from a perforated bowel.

The lawsuit says that Bellamy died in agonizing pain after suffering for several days, as Hennepin County guards and medical staff ignored his repeated pleas for help.

"This is more than negligence. It's indifference," attorney Jeff Storms said. "This is knowing a man is suffering terribly from serious medical needs and doing nothing, nothing to treat these serious medical needs."

The victim's father, Penumbra Theatre founder Lou Bellamy, and other family members recounted Lucas' final moments at a press conference Tuesday morning.

They said he always wanted to make people laugh, was whip-smart and should have had a bright future. They say he also struggled heavily with addiction.

"I've made my living as a theater director. I know how to construct tragedy on stage. And I can tell you honestly that I could not have built anything more callous, more disrespectful to humanity, human existence, than what I witnessed on that tape," Lou Bellamy said. "It can't go unanswered, those people who chose to disregard his pleas for help."

During the press conference, Storms presented surveillance video showing Lucas Bellamy doubled over in evident pain, and crawling on his hands and knees in full view of guards and medical staffers. The video presented shows him being examined the evening of July 20, before ultimately dying early the following afternoon.

WCCO has reached out to Hennepin County representatives for comment but haven't yet heard back.