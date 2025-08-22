Watch CBS News
Local News

Northstar train collides with truck "stopped on the tracks" in Coon Rapids, Metro Transit says

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Read Full Bio
Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities commuter train crashes into truck "stopped on the tracks"
Twin Cities commuter train crashes into truck "stopped on the tracks" 00:55

A Northstar Commuter Rail train hit a truck "stopped on the tracks" Friday morning in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, according to Metro Transit police, halting service in both directions.

It happened at about 7:12 a.m. near the intersection of 119th Avenue Northwest and Northdale Boulevard.

The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

northstar-train-crash-2.jpg
Jason Hall

"Northstar service in both directions is currently suspended and replaced with temporary bus service," officials said.

Riders were transferred to a replacement bus to continue on to Big Lake Station.

Police said the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

This story will be updated.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue