Northstar train collides with truck "stopped on the tracks" in Coon Rapids, Metro Transit says

Twin Cities commuter train crashes into truck "stopped on the tracks"

Twin Cities commuter train crashes into truck "stopped on the tracks"

Twin Cities commuter train crashes into truck "stopped on the tracks"

A Northstar Commuter Rail train hit a truck "stopped on the tracks" Friday morning in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, according to Metro Transit police, halting service in both directions.

It happened at about 7:12 a.m. near the intersection of 119th Avenue Northwest and Northdale Boulevard.

The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Jason Hall

"Northstar service in both directions is currently suspended and replaced with temporary bus service," officials said.

Riders were transferred to a replacement bus to continue on to Big Lake Station.

Police said the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

This story will be updated.