Watch CBS News
Local News

COVID outbreak reported at Hastings veterans home, 1 dead

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mid-Morning headlines from Oct. 20, 2022
Mid-Morning headlines from Oct. 20, 2022 05:52

HASTINGS, Minn. -- A veterans home in southeastern Minnesota is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed the outbreak at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Hastings.

The VA says it's the home's first outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic. Since the outbreak began, there have been over 80 cases among residents and staff, and one death.

"The majority of positive cases have been mild and, when medically indicated, anti-viral COVID medications have been administered," the VA said in a release.

The VA says COVID-19 protocols were followed and the case count is decreasing daily.

There are 111 residents and 82 staff at the home. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 3:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.