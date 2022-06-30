COVID In Minnesota: Hospitalization rate stays below high risk level

MINNEAPOLIS -- The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Minnesota remains below the high risk threshold, according to the latest update from health officials, and the number of new cases per capita is also showing signs of creeping down.

The state's case growth rate, stands at 23.9 per 100,000 residents. That's still well above the high risk line of 10.

Meanwhile, the hospitalization rate, which is measured as new admissions per 100,000 residents, stands at 7.4. It had been above the high risk mark (8) since early May through earlier this week.

As of Thursday, there were 409 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, with 35 of them needing intensive care.

The health department announced earlier this week that, starting this Thursday, COVID-19 statistical updates would be provided weekly, rather than daily.

This week's update indicates there have been 1,552,840 total positive cases, including reinfections, and 12,806 deaths.

More than 72% of the state's total population has completed a vaccine series, while 32.6% are up to date, including boosters.