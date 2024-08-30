Cottage Grove in state of emergency after latest severe storms

Cottage Grove in state of emergency after more severe metro storms

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — The mayor of Cottage Grove declared a state of emergency early Friday morning due to damage from the latest powerful storm to sweep across the Twin Cities this week.

Mayor Myron Bailey says property owners should contact their insurance company if there's any damage. The city will not enter private property to remove trees or debris.

Cottage Grove will be conducting curbside pick-up of private debris. Residents need to place tree debris at the curb by Sunday. The city will also be removing or trimming trees along public streets.

There were several reports of tornadoes on Thursday in both Minnesota and Wisconsin, including one picked up on traffic cameras just off Interstate 94 in Baldwin.

Some people in the metro didn't even have a chance to fully clean up from the two storms earlier this week before they had to deal with Thursday's mess. In Andover, crews used front-end loaders to clear the streets.

Massive trees are down all over the metro and beyond, including in Anoka, Champlin and Fridley.

Thursday's storm delayed the Gophers home opener in Minneapolis by four hours. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was also under a ground stop in the late afternoon, and the Minnesota State Fair temporarily closed its gates as the heaviest of the storms rolled through.

Xcel Energy is reporting more than 12,000 customers are still without power in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin as of 6 a.m. Friday.

Cleanup continues after week of brutal storms

Power restoration and clean-up crews were working against the clock Thursday ahead of the latest storm.

Three days after a storm, parts of St. Paul's Como neighborhood are still without power.

Andy Rodriguez with St. Paul Parks and Recreation says they prioritized clearing roads of large trees, but debris along side streets will take some time.

"This will be a multi-week kind of clean-up response on behalf of our teams working extra time, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as much as possible," Rodriguez said.

Scott Sydor woke up to a loud bang and a flash of light on Monday. Three days later, he still has a large tree in his backyard.

"A 120-foot maple, I think, from two houses down fell across the last three backyards... so exciting times!" Sydor said.

He's thankful he didn't lose power, but his next-door neighbor was not so lucky. So he did the neighborly thing, running an extension cord from his house to theirs

"It's actually good for the neighborhood here because we interact more, sharing coffee and refrigerators and freezers so stuff doesn't spoil," he said.

Minneapolis Parks and Recreation clears tree debris after storms as well. People are encouraged to report fallen trees in their neighborhood if they haven't been addressed yet.