3 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota on Thursday, NWS confirms The latest storm strike toppled even more trees and left some people's property in pieces. We now know at least three tornadoes are responsible for wreaking havoc in Minnesota Thursday night. The strongest touched down north of the Twin Cities, in Anoka and Isanti Counties. One did some major damage just south-east of Isanti, the other just north of Andover. Our Ubah Ali shows us the damage done.