Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Church in Minnesota town of Cosmos destroyed in fire

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota woman alleges Buffalo Wild Wings employee harassed her over gender, and more headlines
Minnesota woman alleges Buffalo Wild Wings employee harassed her over gender, and more headlines 04:54

A church in a small Minnesota town west of the Twin Cities was destroyed in a fire early Thursday.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze said First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cosmos was "engulfed in flames" when first responders arrived just after 1:30 a.m.

532218435-1167614228746126-5143983535982463867-n.jpg
First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cosmos

Before that, someone driving on Highway 4 noticed "a glow," Cruze said, and investigated, finding the church aflame and subsequently calling 911.

No injuries were reported, but the church is "a total loss," Cruze said.

Authorities, including the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, are investigating.

In a statement, First Evangelical Lutheran said, "We are a small country church in rural Cosmos with strong roots." The church shared a message from one of its members on Facebook, saying in part, "Maybe the lesson is that the church is not just the building, it's the people, and our faith is still standing."

The church is working on fundraising efforts.

Earlier this summer, WCCO's John Lauritsen went Finding Minnesota in Cosmos to highlight the town's astral obsession. All of the city's streets are named for galaxies, planets and constellations, and its yearly Space Festival features a rocket and an alien named Neptune Ned.

Cosmos is about 80 miles west of Minneapolis.

John Lauritsen contributed to this report.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue