Cordova scores as Real Salt Lake defeat Minnesota United

SANDY, Utah -- Sergio Cordova, Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio each scored as Real Salt Lake earned a 3-0 win over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Cordova opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Savarino made it 2-0 in the 23rd. Julio scored in the 79th.

Zac MacMath saved the one shot he faced for RSL (11-8-9). Dayne St. Clair saved two shots for United (13-10-5).

RSL next plays on Sunday against Los Angeles FC on the road, and United will host Dallas on Saturday.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 11:16 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

