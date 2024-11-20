Copper thieves target Roseville's Central Park

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Thieves recently stripped copper wiring from 27 outdoor light poles, according to the city of Roseville.

City officials say the theft was reported on Saturday and the thieves targeted the trail around Lake Bennett. More than 18,000 feet of copper wire was stolen.

Roseville police are investigating the theft and park staff have been assessing the damage. The city says that the initial estimate for repairs could cost more than $70,000 and could take weeks.

"This is particularly disheartening because so many residents rely on Central Park for physical activity and mental rejuvenation, especially during the fall and winter when the days are short," said Roseville parks and recreation director Matthew Johnson. "We will do everything in our power to get this repaired as quickly and efficiently as possible, but it will be a significant undertaking."

Earlier this year, city leaders in St. Paul advocated for legislation that would require anyone buying or selling copper to have a license issued by the state. This came as a result of continued thefts throughout the city of St. Paul.

A man connected with the St. Paul copper thefts was sentenced to three years of probation in September.

Anyone who has information can contact the city of Roseville here.