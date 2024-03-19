St. Paul seeks solutions for costly copper wire theft

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul city leaders are fed up with thieves stealing copper from streetlights.

The city has launched a new website dedicated to stopping the problem.

The St. Paul Public Works Department said wire copper theft cost taxpayers nearly $1.1 million in 2023.

Leaders said copper theft seems harmless but leaves darkened and dangerous streets for both pedestrians and drivers.

Neighbors said darkened streetlights in the city were to blame for a hit-and-run crash that killed 64-year-old Steve Wirtz last Christmas Eve.

City leaders said the issue really started in 2021 and has gotten progressively worse, especially with the warm winter Minnesota has experienced.

According to the city's new website, leaders have tried several fixes including extra security for access panels and keeping the streetlights on during the day.

They've also explored ideas to change the lights to solar or using aluminum or overhead wiring instead of copper.

This year, they'll also be piloting high-access panel streetlights throughout the city.

A dedicated crew has also worked for the last two months to fix and repair as many lights as possible when it's warm out, but it's to the point where they say it's hard to keep up.

City leaders are holding a community meeting on Tuesday to address the problem and to help find solutions. The Ramsey County attorney, representatives from the police department, city council and community leaders will be in attendance.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held from 6-8 p.m. at St. Paul Western District off Hamline Avenue North.