Teen on dirt bike fatally struck in Coon Rapids after swerving into road, sheriff's office says

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

A teen boy riding a dirt bike died when a driver in a pickup truck hit him Sunday afternoon in a northern Twin Cities metro suburb.

The crash happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. near the 3300 block of Northdale Boulevard Northwest in Coon Rapids, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a 15-year-old boy from Ramsey was driving a dirt bike on the southern sidewalk on Northdale Boulevard Northwest when he swerved onto the road at the intersection of Marigold Street Northwest. That's when a 53-year-old man from Oak Grove, driving a pickup truck, struck the boy.

The boy, identified as Isiah Whitlock, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. No other injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

