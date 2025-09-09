Teen on dirt bike fatally struck in Coon Rapids after swerving into road, sheriff's office says

A teen boy riding a dirt bike died when a driver in a pickup truck hit him Sunday afternoon in a northern Twin Cities metro suburb.

The crash happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. near the 3300 block of Northdale Boulevard Northwest in Coon Rapids, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a 15-year-old boy from Ramsey was driving a dirt bike on the southern sidewalk on Northdale Boulevard Northwest when he swerved onto the road at the intersection of Marigold Street Northwest. That's when a 53-year-old man from Oak Grove, driving a pickup truck, struck the boy.

The boy, identified as Isiah Whitlock, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. No other injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.