Consumer advisory issued after mold growth found in Wonky Weeds THC syrup

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- State agriculture officials have issued a consumer advisory after mold growth was found in THC syrup products from Wonky weeds.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture said the alert is for Wonky Weeds' brand delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) syrup.

"During a recent inspection, the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy identified mold growth in the THC syrup products," MDA said.

Those who have purchased the product are advised not to use the product, and discard them.

The products were distributed in Minnesota and nationally through internet and retail sales, MDA said.

"Certain mold strains are dangerous because they cause allergic reactions and respiratory problems in susceptible populations. Some mold produces poisonous mycotoxins and aflatoxins that can make people sick. Acute symptoms from mold exposure can vary and may include diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, skin irritation, respiratory issues, or itchy eyes, nose, or throat." - MDA

Anyone who becomes ill after consuming these products are advised to contact their health provider. Adverse events for any cannabis-derived product can be reported to the FDA through MedWatch.