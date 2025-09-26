State investigating after 2 workers die at different Twin Cities construction sites within 48 hours

Union president speaks after 2 construction workers die on job in Twin Cities

Friends and family of two construction workers are grieving after two different construction sites in the Twin Cities saw fatalities within 48 hours.

The first happened on Wednesday on Interstate 35W in Burnsville. The other was on Thursday off Highway 610 in Maple Grove.

"It's been extremely difficult and tough for all workers in Minnesota," said Joel Smith, the president of the union representing nearly 14,000 construction and general laborers across the area. "The families of the members, Pierre and Adam, that died tragically ... we're thinking of them, supporting them, consulting them."

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, 29-year-old Pierre Mack, a cement mixer, died after a boom truck hit him off I-35W in Burnsville. Adam Smith, 25, was on the job alongside Highway 610 in Maple Grove on Thursday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a dump truck.

Mack's father, Bernara Harris, spoke to WCCO on Thursday.

"That smile was incredible, bro. I'm talking like ... he could light a room. He smiled, and man, it's over. It's just over," said Harris.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry said the state's Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating both incidents.

"Minnesota OSHA Compliance will inspect the work area for safety or health hazards, interview the employer and other employees, and review any required training procedures and training records," the state agency said in a written statement.

Smith says that, in our region, many construction workers are fitting a year's worth of hours in a 7- or 8-month period, adding to the pressure of an already hectic surrounding.

"We've got people going past you, at inches, at 50 to 70 miles an hour. So these are very dangerous jobs to begin with," said Smith.

He added that, by putting your foot on the brake, "You're impacting people's lives that are no different than anybody else. Take your time, obey the speed limits and the distance and be aware."

The union is working to provide mental health resources to those who witnessed the deaths.

In response to the tragedies, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking all staff to observe a "safety stand down" at work on Monday.