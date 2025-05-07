Conclave has Super Bowl-level hype for Visitation School students

The world waits as the conclave decides who will be the next pope

The world waits as the conclave decides who will be the next pope

The world waits as the conclave decides who will be the next pope

For the two-dozen high school girls at Visitation School gathered for a conclave watch party, Wednesday's events might as well be their Super Bowl.

Much like the big game, this watch party in Mendota Heights even has snacks: Conclave rice krispies.

"I've been looking forward to this like all week," said Visitation School junior Nora Sonnenberg. "I was talking to my parents about this last night, like 'guys, you know what tomorrow is, it's like the election of the new pope,' like this is such a big deal."

The Conclave to pick the late Pope Francis' replacement began inside the Sistine Chapel Wednesday morning.

By early afternoon, black smoke poured from chimney, signaling that the cardinals had not picked a new pontiff during their first round of voting. They have sworn an oath of secrecy, and cut themselves off from the outside world, until they reach a decision.

"I think people are really excited. This is a really momentous occasion for the church," said Visitation School religion teacher Claire Kranz.

This is an especially momentous moment for these students, Kranz said, since Pope Francis has been the only pope they have known in their lifetimes.

Elizabeth Landsem has looked to social media for pope predictions.

"I have seen on TikTok some people that have rose to the top. I'm not sure how reliable those sources are," said Landsem.

Who, and when a pope be selected, is very much up in the air.

"We learned in our religion class the longest time it took was three years," said Sonnenberg.

Until the white smoke appears, students and teachers at Visitation rely on their faith, in this waiting game.

"We wait to see who could emerge and how this will impact our church," said Kranz.