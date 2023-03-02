Watch CBS News
New bill at state capitol would create board to protect pets, regulate breeders

By Marielle Mohs

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Democrats and Republicans are coming together on a bill to regulate commercial cat and dog breeders.

Called the Companion Animal Board, it would create the first state agency of its kind, made up of pet experts in the veterinary profession and animal non profit organizations.

The board would regulate breeders and kennels and oversee the management of feral cat colonies. They would also offer resources to pet owners in need.

It's the third time the bill has circulated through the session. But this year, there's renewed hope that it gets through.

There were a few adoptable puppies at the press conference Thursday morning. They'll become available through the Animal Humane Society in the coming days.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 12:22 PM

