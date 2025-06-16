Community gathers at Brooklyn Park church in wake of Minnesota lawmaker shootings

Inside Grace Fellowship church in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, community members stricken with tragedy look for comfort and an answer to why.

"I was scared to go out of the house," said Judy Sprague from Brooklyn Park.

"I'm just thinking of the children that are left behind now," said Jan Cady.

Friends, family and supporters represented by Team Hoffman and Team Hortman T-shirts were at a Monday night community prayer as church leaders prayed for their families for guidance through an unspeakable trauma.

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed early Saturday in their Brooklyn Park home, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot and injured at their house in Champlin.

"We're not here with all the answers, but we are here together to be part of the solution," said Joe Boyd, lead pastor at Grace Fellowship.

No one was prepared for this moment, Boyd said, and we may never know why it happened, but when things are uncertain, Boyd said to rely on faith.

"The message that I have is that we don't really know why bad things like this happen, but we know that there is a God who can help us and guide us and we need to put our faith and trust in him," said Boyd.