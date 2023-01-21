Community members search for solutions to end violence: "We have a chance to change the spectrum"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Reverend Darryl Spence says his phone hasn't stopped ringing this week with growing concern for St. Paul's youth after two disputes ended with gunfire.

"What we have to do is figure out another way. How can we get these kids to focus on something different," said Spence. "Nowadays when a kid turns 21, he don't run to the bar to get his first shot. First thing he's gonna do is go to the sheriff's department to get him a permit to carry."

Police say two groups of teens got into a fight outside Washington Technology Magnet School Friday afternoon. Staff broke it up, but as one group left, they opened fire, striking a staff member in the earlobe.

"That is scary. When people think they need a gun just because. They don't even have enemies yet and they're already running to get a gun," said Spence.

Spence spoke to WCCO inside the Truce Center -- next to a wall of photos of young people whose lives were ended by violence.

Another young person -- just 16 years old -- is fighting for his life right now. Police say a 26-year-old staff member of the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center shot him in the head after a scuffle on Wednesday.

"I have yet to see a gun factory in St. Paul. Somebody got to know how they're getting here. We've got to stop letting these young kids get guns in their hands," said Spence.

Also on the wall, though, is a motto: "Another day, another chance." It's a motto Spence hopes to take to more young people.

"Every day you wake up, you have a chance to do good. You have a chance to build your own character where people will look up to you. We have a chance to change the spectrum," said Spence.

Reverend Spence hopes to be able to work with schools and other community leaders to get that message out to more kids.