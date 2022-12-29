Common Roots Cafe in south Minneapolis announces impending closure

MINNEAPOLIS -- In a year that's seen more than its share of restaurant closings, another one has been announced with just days left before the new year.

Common Roots Cafe's owner announced late Wednesday that the Lyndale Avenue institution, which has been in business for a decade and a half, would close its doors permanently and immediately.

"Common Roots has served its last meal," owner Danny Schwartzman said in a Facebook post.

Schwartzman thanked staffers and patrons of the corner cafe, along with the farmers, brewers, roasters, distillers and other distributors who helped provide the restaurant with its ingredients.

He said that, despite their best efforts, the business in 2022 sustained significant losses, and operated at roughly half the amount of sales they managed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I started this business with a dream and was naive enough to not fully realize how utterly impractical it was," Schwartzman said. "The truth is that a small business like this is a tremendous load to carry."

He added that customers who have gift cards can redeem them for organic dry goods and spices, or simply refund them for cash.

A number of other Minneapolis restaurants announced their closures at year's end, including Erte and the Peacock Lounge, Keefer Court, and Red Stag Supperclub.