Shots fired in Columbia Heights, but none hurt, sheriff's office says

No one was hurt when someone opened fire on a residential street in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, Friday morning, authorities said, and the shooter has not been found.

Multiple agencies responded to the 500 block of Huset Parkway Northeast just before 7:45 a.m. after reports of gunfire, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities found multiple spent cartridge cases, but no victims, the sheriff's office said. Anyone with information is asked to call Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212.

Friday's gunfire occurred near where a man was found shot to death in a car one week ago. Authorities did not connect the two incidents.