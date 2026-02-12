Columbia Heights residents feel hope, doubt, as feds say they'll withdraw from Minnesota

Columbia Heights, Minnesota, residents are reacting to the announcement border czar Tom Homan made Thursday morning that the federal immigration operation in the state will end.

The city gained national attention after 5-year-old Liam Ramos and his father were detained by federal agents outside their home near Valley View Elementary school.

On Thursday, people's feelings ranged from elation, to hope, to doubt that the surge is actually ending.

Ever since the immigration crackdown began, Cindy Bach has been playing her flugelhorn on sidewalks and calling herself a "calming community influencer."

"My mission was to go into the community and just play a lot of hymnal music that I particularly love. To lend peace and quiet and encouragement to the community," said Bach.

On Thursday, Bach was playing not far from the school where Ramos was detained.

In a statement, the Columbia Heights school district said it's optimistic the immigration enforcement is winding down. But they said, in addition to Ramos, six other students have also been detained during the surge.

"If ICE is leaving, I'm absolutely happy," said Mohamed Haji of Columbia Heights. "It was unpredictable. You didn't know what was coming."

Somali-owned Dero Coffee Shop said the past 10 weeks have been chaotic. What was once a full coffee shop most mornings, has dwindled. Employee Abdifateh said some days only two or three people stop in because they're afraid of ICE.

"As things are dying down, hopefully the business aspect starts going back up," said Abdifateh.

He said they put up a sign that said, "No ICE Without Judicial Warrant," but he's hoping he'll have a chance to take it down soon. Abdifateh said he's also glad Ramos and his father have returned home, while they seek asylum.

"That was what really threw the whole thing, showing that it's just a kid at the end of the day. You can't really enforce something like that on a kid," said Abdifateh.

"Honestly, I couldn't believe something like that would happen. Especially to such a young boy who doesn't even know what's going on," said Mona Mohamud.

Mohamud also works in Columbia Heights. She said she's hoping people here can soon regain a sense of normalcy.

"I'm hoping that we can move forward. You know, Minnesota is such a great community, I've lived here most of my life," said Mohamud.

In a statement, Columbia Heights School District said they believe the surge has made their schools less safe and has created a lot of fear and trauma among students and teachers.

They said enrollment dropped as a lot of kids were afraid to come to school, and they are now hoping those numbers go back up.